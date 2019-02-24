It's the final day of the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival! Here are your highlights, plus the must-see award-winning encores.
Daily Highlights – Sunday Feb 24
FILMS
CLOSING DAY! Films at the Wilma, Elks Lodge and MCT, beginning at 11:00am.
Festival award-winner encore screenings! Scenes From A Dry City (Mini-Doc) and Pariah Dog (Feature), MCT, 6:30pm. St. Louis Superman (Short) and The Blessing (Big Sky Award), MCT, 9:00pm.
Shorts galore! Three blocks of short films screening today: the All Abilities block (MCT, 1:45pm); the Made in Montana block (Wilma, 3:30pm) and the final block (Elks Lodge, 3:45pm).
Chasing the Taper – An intimate look into the obsessive and vanishing art of bamboo fly rod making through the eyes of some of the greatest living rod makers in the world, as they struggle to preserve this magnificent yet economically unsustainable labor of love. Wilma, 1:00pm.
The Silver Branch – The story of the beauty, mysticism and magic of The Burren in western Ireland. Explores our connection to the land, our sense of place, and the complete peace that comes with being at one with nature. MCT, 4:15pm.
Right to Harm – An exposé on the public health impact of factory farming across the United States, told through the eyes of residents in five rural communities. When pushed to their limit, these citizens-turned-activists band together to demand justice. Wilma, 6:00pm.
Marceline: A Woman, A Century – An encounter with the remarkable French film director Marceline Loridan-Ivens, a radical chronicler, Holocaust survivor, and long-standing companion of the legendary Dutch film pioneer Joris Ivens. It’s a story of unique love and partnership, surviving the Holocaust through filmmaking, and and unimpeachable witness to the 20th century. Elks Lodge, 6:15pm.
A Thousand Girls Like Me – When a 23-year old Afghan woman confronts the will of her family and the traditions of her country to seek justice for years of sexual abuse by her father, she sheds light on the faulty Afghan judicial system and the women it rarely protects. Elks Lodge, 8:45pm.
FILMMAKERS IN ATTENDANCE
Watching Bears – Daniel Lombardi, director. MCT, 11:15am.
Chasing the Taper – Mark Davis, director, Jan Jensen, executive producer. Wilma, 1:00pm.
“…so good I can’t take it” – Kirk Leclaire, director. Elks Lodge, 1:30pm.
Ramped Up – Reid Davenport, director. Roughly Delicate – Heqiuzi Wang, director. Shorts block, Wilma, 1:00pm. The Head and the Hand - Marc Serpa Francouer, director; Robinder Uppal, producer. Feel of Vision – Tucker Gragg, director. Love & Loss – Yiying Li, dorector. All Abilities shorts block – MCT, 1:45pm.
Beyond Bars – Johnny Holder, director. I Am Still Here – Cynthia Matty-Huber, director. The Warming Shed – Nathan Reich, director. Made in Montana shorts block, Wilma, 3:30pm.
Learning to Swim – Ruth Grimberg, director. Heroin Hearse – Ryan Buckley, director. Sunyi (Silence) – Riani Singgih, director. Shorts block, Elks Lodge, 3:45pm.
Right to Harm – Matt Wechsler, director. Wilma, 6:00pm.
In the Dark Room – Luigi Abanto, director. Elks Lodge, 6:15pm.
EVENTS
Festival HQ at MCT, 200 N. Adams St. Full schedule of films and events: bigskyfilmfest.org.