Here are your Big Sky Documentary Film Festival highlights for Saturday! The festival is almost over, but the weekend is packed with lots to see.
2019 BSDFF
Daily Highlights – Saturday Feb 23
FILMS
Films at the Wilma, Elks Lodge and MCT, beginning at 10:45am.
Travis Wilkerson retrospective continues! Four more of the renowned documentarian’s films screen today: Distinguished Flying Cross (Elks Lodge, 10:45am); Accelerated Under-Development: In the Idiom of Santiago Alvarez (Elks Lodge, 12:30pm); Los Angeles Red Squad: The Communist Situation in California (Elks Lodge, 2:30pm) and a special screening of the live-narration film performance Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun? (MCT, 7:15pm).
Shorts galore! Four blocks of short films screening today, at the Wilma (1:00pm; 3:30pm) and MCT (11:15am; 4:15pm).
Barstow, California – The film is a poignant, multi-layered portrait of the life and landscape of the Mojave Desert, structured in a loose way like a skeletal blues lost in time. Poet/inmate Stanley “Spoon” Jackson reads excerpts from his autobiography while images of a world suspended, drenched in pure American mythology, are intercut. MCT, 1:45pm.
Small Family, Happy Family – Mitilesh, a young woman from central India, is recruited by local health workers to get sterilized in a mass surgical ‘camp.’ As she decides to undergo the surgery, her narrative is situated in the larger context of population control in India – one that has for decades sacrificed women’s health and reproductive rights in the name of economic progress. MCT, 4:15pm.
Fire on the Hill: The Cowboys of South Central L.A. – When a sudden and mysterious fire wipes out the Hill Stable – the last public horse stable in South Central – a culture of urban cowboys comes under threat. This western documentary follows the life and struggles of three inner-city cowboys and the line they must walk between the gang-filled streets of L.A. and the path of an American black cowboy. Wilma, 6:00pm.
Desolation Center – The untold story of a series of Reagan-era guerilla music and art performance happenings in southern California that paved the way for Burning Man, Lollapalooza and Coachella – collective experiences that have become crucial parts of alternative culture in the 21st century. MCT, 10:00pm.
FILMMAKERS IN ATTENDANCE
Distinguished Flying Cross (Elks Lodge, 10:45am); Accelerated Under-Development: In the Idiom of Santiago Alvarez (Elks Lodge, 12:30pm); Los Angeles Red Squad: The Communist Situation in California (Elks Lodge, 2:30pm); Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun? (MCT, 7:15pm). Travis Wilkerson, director, retrospective artist.
Dharma – Nishanth Pio, director. Shorts block, MCT, 11:15am.
Heroin Hearse – Ryan Buckley, director. Roughly Delicate – Heqiuzi Wang, director. Shorts block, Wilma, 1:00pm.
Barstow, California – Ranier Komers, director.
Scenes From a Dry City – Simon Wood and Francois Verster, co-directors. Hey Little Black Girl – Lyntoria Newton, director. The Warming Shed – Nathan Reich, director. The Head and the Hand - Marc Serpa Francouer, director; Robinder Uppal, producer. Shorts block, Wilma, 3:30pm.
Learning to Swim – Ruth Grimberg, director. All On A Mardi Gras Day – Michal Pietrzyk, director. Small Family, Happy Family – Annie Munger, director. Shorts block, MCT, 4:15pm.
How We Eat – Blair Pennington, director. Harvest Season – Bernardo Ruiz, director. Elks Lodge, 4:30pm.
Fire on the Hill: The Cowboys of South Central L.A. – Brett Fallentine, director; four of the subject cowboys. Wilma, 6:00pm.
My War – Julien Fréchette, director. Elks Lodge, 7:00pm.
Silent Forests – Mariah Wilson, director. Wilma, 8:30pm.
The Commons – Michael Galinsky, director. Elks Lodge, 9:30pm.
Desolation Center – Stuart Swezey, director. MCT, 10:00pm.
EVENTS
