MISSOULA - The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival will host a free, opening night documentary on Saturday.
In it's 17th year taking over downtown Missoula, the 2020 festival includes nearly 150 documentaries by filmmakers from all around the world.
This year's opening night screening is the "The Story of Plastic." The documentary "brings into focus the alarming, human-made crisis of a world overflowing with toxic material," reads the film listing. "Striking footage, original animations, and archival material all point to the disastrous impact of the manufacture and use of plastics, shedding new light on a challenge that threatens the life and health of animals, humans and civilization on Earth."
As per festival tradition, the opening night film is free to attend. "The Story of Plastic" will be screened at The Wilma at 6:00 PM on Saturday.
The festival will host a soft-opening Friday, with a Valentine's themed shorts block at the Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC) at 7:00 PM.
The ZACC also serves at the festival headquarters this year. Screenings will take place at the ZACC, The Wilma, Hellgate Elks Lodge, and The Roxy Theater through Sunday, February 23.