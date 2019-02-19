Big Sky Doc Fest presents its highlights for documentary films screening in Missoula on Wednesday Feb 20:
FILMS
Films at the Elks Lodge and MCT, beginning at 1:45pm.
Shorts galore! Three blocks of short films screening today, at Elks Lodge (3:45pm, 8:45pm) and Schoolhouse Docs, featuring short films curated for a younger audience. (MCT, 4:00pm).
Fire on the Hill: The Cowboys of South Central L.A. – When a sudden and mysterious fire wipes out the Hill Stable, the last public horse stable in South Central Los Angeles, a culture of urban cowboys comes under threat. This film follows the life and struggles of three inner-city cowboys and the line they must walk between the gang-filled streets of L.A. and the path of an American black cowboy. MCT, 1:45pm.
Return to Mt Kennedy – In 1965, Jim Whittaker led Robert Kennedy on the first ascent of a remote mountain in the Yukon named after JFK. Fifty years later, their sons revisit the site of the iconic climb to learn more about the endeavor that shaped their families. This film spans generations, reminding how every trail connects through the enduring friendships built in the mountains. Featuring new instrumentals by Eddie Vedder and never-before seen footage of the climb, the film sits at the intersection of politics, human rights, environmentalism, and adventure. MCT, 6:00pm.
Tres Maison Dasan – An intimate portrait of three boys growing up, each with a parent in prison. Directly told through the child’s perspective, the film is an exploration of relationships and separation, masculinity, and coming of age in America when a parent is behind bars. Elks Lodge, 6:15pm.
Ghost Fleet – A small group of activists risk their lives on remote Indonesian islands to find justice and freedom for the enslaved fishermen who feed the world’s insatiable appetite for seafood. Bangkok-based Patima Tungpuchayakul, a Thai abolitionist, has committed her life to helping these “lost” men return home. Facing death threats, illness, corruption, and complacency, Patima’s fearless determination for justice inspires her nation and the world. Elks Lodge, 8:30pm.
FILMMAKERS IN ATTENDANCE
Q&A following film screening
Fire on the Hill: The Cowboys of South Central L.A. – Brett Fallentine, director. MCT, 1:45pm.
The Clinic – Elivia Shaw, director. Sunyi (Silence) – Riani Singgih, director. Shorts block, Elks Lodge, 3:45pm.
A History of Service – Tracy Rector, director; Steve Hyde, cinematographer; Nils Cowan, editor. Osama and Ayman – Sam Price-Waldman, director. Turning Tables – Chrisann Hessing, director; Tanya Hoshi, producer. Brotherhood of Skiing – Luke Kantola, editor. Schoolhouse Docs, shorts block, MCT, 4:00pm.
Return to Mount Kennedy – Eric Becker, director; Andrew Franks, editor. MCT, 6:00pm.
Tre Maison Dasan – Denali Tiller, director. Elks Lodge, 6:15pm.
Ghost Fleet – Shannon Service, director. MCT, 8:30pm.
Share – Ellie Wen, director. The Blessed Assurance – Sarah Cannon, editor. Water Town - Maya Craig, director. St. Louis Superman – Smitri Mundhra and Sami Khan, co-directors; Bruce Franks Jr., subject. Shorts block, Elks Lodge, 8:45pm.
EVENTS
DocShop continues at MCT! The theme for this year’s event is Documentary in the Age of Information.
Festival HQ at MCT, 200 N. Adams St. Full schedule of films and DocShop events: bigskyfilmfest.org.