MISSOULA, Mont. -- The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival (BSDFF) has announced the official film selections for the 17th annual event that kicks off in Missoula next month.
The 2020 festival will include 56 features and close to 100 short documentaries; including 24 world premieres and 13 international premieres.
BSDFF will also honor accomplished filmmakers Steven Bognare and Julia Reichert at the festival for their recently Oscar-nominated documentary "American Factory 美国工厂".
Additionally, the 10-day festival will feature the entire works from filmmaking pair and brothers Bill Ross and Turner Ross, including their most recent documentary, "Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets."
BSDFF takes place Feb. 14-23 in Missoula. This year's screening locations are The Wilma, The Roxy, the Hellgate Elks Lodge and the new Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC) in downtown Missoula.