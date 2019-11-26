MISSOULA - After scooping locally made ice cream for 25 years, Big Dipper is planning a second location in Missoula.
Their year-round support from customers, and success at other Montana locations in Helena and Billings helped paved the way for a new location in Missoula near Southgate Mall.
At any given time Big Dipper has over 20 flavors of ice cream, pair that with a homemade waffle cone and that's a lot of flavor to fit into just one shop. Even when it's 30 degrees outside you can always find someone enjoying a scoop.
"It is really cold out here actually," Jerry Galloway said as he chowed down his cone of eggnog ice cream.
"I think it’s harder to enjoy ice cream when there is still snow on the ground but obviously we will all still do it but an inside location would be a good thing," Big Dipper Customer Chelsea Whitmore said.
"We have been entertaining the idea of a second store here in Missoula for a while and every time it just wasn’t quite the right fit and this one, from the get go, just seemed like a really good fit for us," Missoula Big Dipper COO/CFO Bryan Hickey said.
Moving in right next door to the new Dram Shop Central the, soon to be ice cream parlor sits across the street from the Southgate Mall in the heart of Missoula.
“I just feel like it will reach a market that we just don’t reach here downtown because people as we get bigger here they don’t want to travel quite that far on a regular basis to get ice cream with their family,” Hickey said.
Construction has started inside the new shop, with plans to open in April.
And all 20 some of those favorite flavors...
"I usually go for their huckleberry," Galloway said.
"I like their bubble gum one," Whitmore said.
Will be at the new shop too.