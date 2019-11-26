After scooping locally made ice cream for 25 years, Big Dipper is expanding to a second location in Missoula.
At any given time Big Dipper has over 20 flavors of ice cream, pair that with a homemade waffle cone and that's a lot of flavor to fit into just one shop.
Even when it is 30 degrees out you can always find someone enjoying Big Dipper ice cream.
"It is really cold out here actually,"
Jerry Galloway said as he chowed down on a cone of eggnog ice cream. But the freezing temps aren’t stopping him and his friends from stopping for a cone at Big Dipper.
"I think it’s harder to enjoy ice cream when there is still snow on the ground but obviously we will all still do it but an inside location would be a good thing," Big Dipper Customer Chelsea Whitmore said.
Well that’s exactly what Big Dipper just announced! In April they will be opening a second indoor location here in Missoula.
"We have been entertaining the idea of a second store here in Missoula for a while and every time it just wasn’t quite the right fit and this one, from the get go, just seemed like a really good fit for us," Missoula Big Dipper COO/CFO Bryan Hickey said.
Moving in right next door to the new Dram Shop this soon to be ice cream parlor is located across the street from the Southgate mall in the heart of Missoula.
“I just feel like it will reach a market that we just don’t reach here down town because people as we get bigger here they don’t want to travel quite that far on a regular basis to get ice cream with their family,” Hickey said.
Construction has started inside and the plan is to open the new shop in April.
And all 20 some of those favorite flavors:
"I usually go for their huckleberry," Galloway said.
"I like their bubble gum one," Whitmore said.
They will be at the new shop too.