A change in laws over the last few years has lost the non-profit Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Missoula over $120,000 in state and federal funding, so now the organization is asking for your help to keep them going.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking to raise $400,000, which is the organization's annual operating budget.
Marketing and Communications Coordinator, Kelley Crevier, said these funds will be used to pay for their Big Brothers Big Sisters program that’s free to children and families, liability insurance, volunteer background checks, school programs, and more.
Crevier explained if they don't reach their funding goals then children won't get important mentors in their life during critical times.
Crevier said many of these children are raised by single parents, grandparents, or have other difficult circumstances so it’s critical for these children to have a healthy mentor to look up to.
"We try to put someone in these kids’ corner that can do that for them to make them just better adults where they can strive. And we believe that in every child they have the potential to change the world and so we are just trying to unlock that potential through this program," emphasized Crevier.
Crevier said they are not relying solely on the GoFundMe Page to raise money for their organization.
They also have fundraising events throughout the year.
In fact, their Big Brothers Big Sisters Big event is coming up on June 8th at The Barn on Mullan, which will have dinner, a live and silent auction, live music, and more.