Big Brothers Big Sisters of Missoula is about to turn 50, but the organization needs to raise a significant amount of money to make it to that birthday.
BBBS Missoula board members say they need to raise about $400,000 over the next month to stay open. The state funding and grants that funded the majority of the budget are mostly gone, and the organization’s savings are depleted.
BBBS board member Scott Johnson says more than 100 kids are working with mentors through the program, and over 80 are on a waiting list. He says it will be a huge loss for Missoula’s kids if the organization goes under.
“We are hoping to help kids out,” Johnson said. “To make their lives better, to help them graduate high school, go on to careers, keep them out of the bad part of the system.”
Johnson says BBBS of Missoula offers valuable after school and mentoring programs to the Missoula area. He says the $400,000 will keep the organization open while the board figures out a long -term solution.
Donations can be made in person, through a GoFundMe page or through the BBBS of Missoula website.