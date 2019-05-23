MISSOULA - After 49 years in Missoula, Big Brothers Big Sisters is closing.
A press release sent Thursday said the organization has faced a budget shortfall for years. They said the organization lost about a third of its annual budget over the last two years thanks to state and federal budget cuts and the loss of private grants. Attempts to bring in more money have fallen short.
They are working with another nonprofit in Missoula in the hopes of continuing current matches.
In the release they write, "Finally, to the 103 Littles who are currently matched with mentors in our program, we are so sorry that we fell short. We hope you know how difficult this decision was and that we did everything we could to try to keep our doors open. Your potential is limitless, and we wish you all the best."
A fundraiser scheduled for June 7 is cancelled.