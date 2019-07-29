MISSOULA - Firefighters say the Beeskove Fire in the Rattlesnake area grew to 182 acres with no containment.
The fire is burning about 5 miles up the main Rattlesnake trail corridor, but the new growth is moving away from Missoula.
Four hotshot crews, six helicopters and two Type II crews are working together on a full suppression strategy. Officials say 170 personnel are assigned to the fire.
The Rattlesnake Recreation Area remains closed, and residents can expect traffic on Rattlesnake Drive in the morning and afternoon when firefighters are on the way to the operation.
The fire sparked on July 22 due to lightning, officials say.