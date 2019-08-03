Beeskove Fire grows to 319 acres

MISSOULA- Beeskove fire has grown to 319 acres.
Four hot shot crews, 6 helicopters, for a total of 250 personal are currently battling this fire.
With moisture last night, fire bosses say that helps buy more time to be more aggressive with fighting this fire, but if the warm, dry weather continues, more fire crews will be needed.
"Based on the fire behavior, we believe that the organization we have in place is sufficient to meet the objects we are carrying out. As that fire behavior changes, if things continue to warm up and dry out we will need to staff up with more personal and more equipment, basically because we will have to move quicker than what we are doing now,” Incident Commander for the Lolo National Forest, Dave Williams said.
While this fire is in the backyard of the main Rattlesnake Trail head, fire bosses say that the trail head is currently open, with trails to the north open as well.
The main trail head parking lot will be closed Monday evening for cleaning.