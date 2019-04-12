Bear and wolf track sightings near Rattlesnake Recreational Area

MISSOULA- Montana Fish and Wildlife officials say if you're out and about in the Rattlesnake Recreation Area you should be carrying bear spray that's easily accessible, and be aware of your surroundings.
The first black bear tracks were confirmed in the recreation area this week. People also reported wolf activity above the lower trailhead as well as lots of wolf tracks.
FWP says the wolves are likely tracking deer and elk in the area. As the snow continues to melt in higher elevations, these sightings will become more frequent.
Now that it's spring, the wildlife is awake, and hungry, but it shouldn't deter you from venturing into the great outdoors.
"This is definitely the time of the year where wild life activity picks up bears are out and about again and we are noticing tracks of wolves, bears, and lions, in the typical spot but it’s a good time to review those wildlife safety tips to make sure around the house you have any sort of wildlife attractants picked up,” said Informational and Educational Manager of Montana Fish and Wildlife, Vivaca Crowser.
Another tip, if you're recreating with your dog, be sure to have it on a leash or under voice control, and don't let them wander out of your sight.
Seeing wildlife is part of the Montana lifestyle, just be sure to be aware.