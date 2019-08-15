MISSOULA - Forest officials say operations are scaling back as fighting the Beeskove Fire is more successful.
The lightning-caused Beeskove Fire started July 23 in the Rattlesnake drainage five miles up from the main trailhead.
The fire stands at 429 acres and 57 percent completion as of Aug. 15. according to Lolo National Forest.
Completion is a metric that takes into account suppression efforts and containment.
The following areas remain closed:
• Woody Mountain – Johnson Gulch area is closed to recreational use.
• Sheep Mountain Trailhead is closed, along with access to the trailhead via East Twin Creek Road FS 2117 and Upper Twin Creek Road FS 2119.
• Mineral Peak Lookout is closed as well as access to the lookout via the East Fork Rattlesnake Road FS 2112 and Mineral Peak Lookout Road 2120.
• Upper Twin Creek/Sheep Mountain Spur Trail #505 is closed.
• T13N, R17W - all The Nature Conservancy lands.
• T14N, R17W – all The Nature Conservancy lands that lie west of the Gold Creek Road #126, north to the junction with West Fork Gold Creek Road #2103, then southwest of the West Fork Gold Creek Road #2103.
• T15N, R17W – all The Nature Conservancy lands that lie southwest of the West Fork Gold Creek Roads #2103 and #4323.
Story updated Aug. 15 with new information.