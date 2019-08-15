Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. A THUNDERSTORM TO THE WEST OF THE MISSOULA TERMINAL HAS A HISTORY OF PRODUCING CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING, AND WILL BE OVER OR IN THE VICINITY OF THE RUNWAY BY 1:30PM. THE TERMINAL WILL BE UNDER THE THREAT OF THUNDERSTORMS FOR THE NEXT 4 HOURS. HEAVY RAIN AND SMALL HAIL WILL BE POTENTIAL THREATS UNDER THESE STORMS AS WELL.