MISSOULA – The suspect in a shooting that killed one man and injured three people, including a highway patrolman, appeared in court on Monday afternoon.
Johnathan Bertsch, 29, appeared from jail via videoconference and spoke little, except to say “Yes, sir,” as the judge read off his charges. Bertsch requested a public defender.
Missoula County prosecutors asked that his bail be set at $2 million, and the judge agreed.
The short hearing was held in a large district courtroom to accommodate the large crowd that attended, including several uniformed law enforcement officers.