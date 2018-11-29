A registered sex offender was arrested in Florida after posting online advertisements as a professional Santa Claus.
48-year-old Robert Kendel posted online as "Santa Bob".
His advertisements featured a photo of him dressed as Santa with a child sitting on his lap.
Kendel was convicted back in 1993 of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12.
Investigators posed as a potential client and Kendel was arrested when he showed up to what he believed was a Christmas party and was taken away in cuffs dressed in his full Santa costume.