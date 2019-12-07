MISSOULA- A backcountry avalanche watch was issued for the Flathead County and Lake County areas from the Flathead Avalanche Center in Hungry Horse.
According to the USDA, the watch is in effect from 6:30 am Saturday, December 7, to 5:00 pm Sunday, December 8.
The Swan Range area will be affected by the watch.
The avalanche danger is expected to rise to high on Sunday because of heavy snowfall rapidly overloading a weak snowpack causing widespread areas of unstable snow and natural avalanche activity.
The USDA says travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended during the warning period.
For the most up to date information on avalanche conditions, you can visit the Flathead Avalanche Center website here.