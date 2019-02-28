MISSOULA - People are urged to stay off Mount Jumbo and the "L" trail as the mountain is on an avalanche warning.
From the Missoula County Sheriff's Office:
"***URBAN AVALANCHE WARNING for Mt Jumbo*** Mt Jumbo is closed to all activities. Residents must stay off the mountain to reduce human-triggered avalanches"
A release from the City of Missoula says the avalanche conditions are currently very similar to the conditions that preceded the deadly 2014 avalanche on Mount Jumbo.
Thursday, coincidentally marks the five-year anniversary of the Mount Jumbo avalanche that buried a house in the Rattlesnake neighborhood. Three people were pulled from the wreckage, and one woman later died of her injuries.