MISSOULA - Emergency officials are giving the all-clear after an avalanche was reported near a school in the Rattlesnake neighborhood.
Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh says officers responded to the report at Missoula International School, on 1100 Harrison Street.
He says some snow did slide near the building, but no significant damage to the building. A staffer with MIS also confirmed that there is no damage or injuries at this time.
The report comes just hours after the city issued an urban avalanche advisory for Mount Jumbo after a week of heavy snowfall.
At least four reports have come in to 911 reporting seeing unauthorized hikers on the slopes of Mount Jumbo, according to Missoula scanner traffic.
People are urged to stay off Mount Jumbo.
This is a developing story. We'll update you as we learn more.