Avalanche danger is now listed as "considerable" in some parts of Western Montana.
It's a warning that means human triggered avalanches are likely, but before you head out into the back country search and rescue teams are asking you to make sure you have the right gear and the right information.
"Initially it was very slow motion and then in a heartbeat it was 100 miles per hour," emphasized Brandon Salayi.
Nearly five years ago, Salayi said he almost lost his life during an avalanche near Lost Trail.
The avalanche knocked him downhill, but he caught a lucky break along the way.
"I was actually able to grab onto a “snaggy” tree and was able to stop myself just enough so I didn't get carried away with it," said Salayi.
Understandably shaken, as this was just the second run of the day for Salayi and his group, but it gave him the mindset to always stay safe on the slopes.
"My whole mantra now is I’d rather live to ski tomorrow than ski some super epic line that's not worth dying for,” explained Salayi.
Everyone can agree with this mantra and one local organization is helping everyone stay safe during winter.
You can buy the right gear and train all you want, but the West Central Montana Avalanche Center has your back when it comes to alerting people about avalanche advisories.
"It is very dependent on our weather. Avalanches are a function of snow pack and change in weather conditions, so as you see changes in weather we also see changes in avalanche conditions," explained Avalanche Forecaster, Travis Craft.
They also rely on skiers and snowmobilers for help with conditions constantly changing it's important to alert other people of any potential danger when you hit the slopes or the trail.
One of the ways the public can help keep each other safe is if you see any avalanche activity, you can actually submit an observation and where you were to show any potential dangers.
Craft said knowing where to go can make all the difference, and keep you and other riders safe during the winter.
The center provides daily updates on avalanche advisories across the region on its website missoulaavalanche.org.