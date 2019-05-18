Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOULA COUNTY... * AS OF SATURDAY EVENING, THE RIVER IS JUST ABOVE 9.1 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 7.5 FT. * AT 7.5 FEET, THE RIVER FLOODS LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER. FLOOD WATERS BEGIN TO FLOOD STREETS IN THE ORCHARD HOMES AREA, SPECIFICALLY THE NORTH END OF TOWER STREET INCLUDING KEHRWALD DRIVE. * THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT OR NEAR 9.1 FEET UNTIL SUNDAY, WHEN WATER LEVELS SHOULD BEGIN TO SLOWLY LOWER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... BITTERROOT RIVER NEAR MISSOULA IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOULA COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 830 PM MDT SATURDAY. * THE BITTERROOT RIVER NEAR MISSOULA IS EXPECTED TO HIT MINOR FLOOD STAGE THIS MORNING AND POSSIBLY LINGER THERE INTO THE EVENING HOURS. * FLOOD STAGE IS 11 FEET. AT 11 FEET, MINOR FLOODING TO LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER IS POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&