MISSOULA COUNTY - Missoula County Sheriffs say they have located the victim of an alleged attack. Sheriffs responded Saturday after reports that a man may have attempted to strangle a pregnant woman and drag her into the woods near Arlee.
At about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Missoula County Sheriffs posted on their Facebook page that the woman was found and is being interviewed. They said she will be offered medical attention.
"We don’t believe there is any danger to the public at this time. Tribal Police will continue to investigate the alleged assault and our staff will continue to offer our services as needed. Special thanks to Two Bear Air who continuously respond to calls like this to help people in need," MCSO posted on their Facebook page.
MISSOULA COUNTY – The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office sent out a search team Saturday after receiving a call about a missing pregnant woman who may be a victim of partner family member assault. They're searching for the woman at the north end of Missoula County.
Missoula County sheriffs say a report said a man reportedly strangled and assaulted the woman before dragging her into the woods.
A MCSO Special Response Team and multiple agencies including Two Bear Air's search helicopter are searching the area around milemaker 14 on Highway 93 North.
Residents in the area are asked to report anything suspicious but to not approach the suspect.
In a written statement, MSCO said, “Please pray for this woman’s safety as we attempt to locate her and bring this suspect into custody.”