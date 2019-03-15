Authorities shut down an area of Highway 93 in Missoula, after a shooting sent two people to the hospital.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is asking people who live near Evaro to lock their doors.
It happened late Thursday night, after police received a call about a shooting by Expressway.
Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims told police the shooter left the scene in a different car. Police say the shooter's car was last seen on Highway 93 near Evaro, where another investigation is taking place.
Both of those victims have been taken to the hospital.