Montana's Attorney General Tim Fox flew down to Salt Lake City after he heard that Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer was in critical condition.
Fox said he felt compelled to reach out to the family due to the sacrifices that Trooper Palmer and other emergency responders make each day.
The Attorney General added there were about 40 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies standing outside of Palmer's hospital room.
He added it was an emotional sight to see all of the support.
"I did a lot of crying just over the circumstances of course, the shooting, and Trooper Palmer's injuries, and the injuries, and of course the death to another Montanan that happened that morning. But it was moving, it is moving because it's going on now," emphasized Fox.
Fox said there were multiple volunteers providing food, transportation, and lodging for people spending countless hours at the hospital.
He emphasized this is the kind of support that is necessary for Palmer and his family.