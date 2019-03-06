ASUM Child Care searching for new location despite McGill Hall re-opening

MISSOULA- Since closing McGill Hall's doors in January, University officials say that the building will soon be re-opened for faculty, staff, and students.
Officials say cleaning crews have completely cleaned and tested the first two floors, and have contained the basement's contamination.
"We are hoping to be able to do that by the end of the week, possibly moving back in on Friday afternoon and then having the building open per normal for the first and second floors on Monday,” said the University of Montana’s, Director of Communications, Paula Short.
Although McGill Hall is safe and open for students, the ASUM daycare will no longer reside in the building.
The daycare has been temporarily placed in the College of Education and Human Sciences building, but University officials say they’re still trying to find a new, permanent location.
"We've talked about Missoula College, we've looked at places over my family housing, even considered some sites that are on the mountain campus as well,” added Short.
The University says that they are moving quickly to find a proper space that meets state childcare requirements.
"The College of Education and Human Sciences has graciously offered space to us but they will have some other needs for the space that is currently being occupied by ASUM childcare, so it is important that we make a decision and that we get to work on finding that new location fairly quickly,” said Short.
The ASUM Childcare is open year round, and UM officials say they are working hard to ease the education disruption and find a final resting place.