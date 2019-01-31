MISSOULA- The University of Montana closed McGill Hall’s doors Thursday morning after finding "unacceptable levels" of asbestos. All classes, labs, and activities are rescheduled until further notice.
Staff and students were surprised to find the building locked.
"I teach in McGill and I emailed my class saying we were going to be back in McGill this week and then right after I sent that email they were like no classes in McGill for the next two weeks,” said graduate student, Elijah Fisher.
University of Montana Communications Director Paula Short said the asbestos was originally found in the buildings HVAC systems.
"In December we had a maintenance worker discover some asbestos containing materials and we had completed that remediation but out of an abundance of caution we decided to test several other areas in the building and those tests results received this morning is what prompted us to close McGill hall and make plans for some remediation and cleanup work,” said Short.
Students and staff weren’t the only ones affected. The ASUM childcare had to relocate to the education building.
Short added, "We moved the ASUM childcare earlier this week, again related to some testing sample results that we had received."
It's still unclear how extensive McGill’s asbestos problem is - or if the contaminant has been found in other buildings across campus.
A web page with information has been created for the campus community. A meeting will be held Friday at noon.