MISSOULA- The University of Montana closed McGill Hall’s doors this morning after finding an unacceptable level of asbestos. All classes, labs, and activities are rescheduled until further notice.
Staff and students were surprised to find their classroom completely shut down this morning.
"I teach in McGill and I emailed my class saying we were going to be back in McGill this week and then right after I sent that email they were like no classes in McGill for the next two weeks,” said graduate student, Elijah Fisher.
University organizers say the asbestos was originally found in the buildings air systems.
"In December we had a maintenance worker discover some asbestos containing materials and we had completed that remediation but out of an abundance of caution we decided to test several other areas in the building and those tests results received this morning is what prompted us to close McGill hall and make plans for some remediation and cleanup work,” said UM’s Communications Director, Paula Short.
Students and staff weren’t the only ones affected; the ASUM childcare had to move across the street to the Education Center.
Short added, "We moved the ASUM childcare earlier this week, again related to some testing sample results that we had received."
47 kids were moved from McGill to the Educational Center where they will remain until further notice.
It's still unclear how extensive McGill’s asbestos problem is - or if the contaminant has been found in other buildings across campus.