MISSOULA - The City of Missoula closed some sections of popular parks and trails due to a wind-toppled tree damaging a power pole.
The eastern end of Jacobs Island Bark Park, the section of the Kim Williams Trail behind the University of Montana Facilities building, and the north riverfront trail next to the Missoula College have all been closed to the public since Monday.
The power line of the damaged pole hasn't fallen on the ground or in the river but it could because of high winds. The damage didn't cause any power outages in the area and Northwestern Energy crews have been working to repair the damages.
Northwestern Energy said they hope to have the repairs done by this weekend, Sunday at the latest, so that the community can continue to enjoy the full extent of these parks and trails.