Area child care facilities ranked among highest in the state

MISSOULA – Doodlebugs Early Care & Learning Program and Lolo Preschool have achieved the highest ranking in Montana’s Quality Rating Improvement System.
These programs are the first to achieve a STAR 5 in the Missoula area. There are currently 247 child care facilities currently participating in the STARS to Quality program throughout the state, but there are only six STAR 5 facilities.
STARS to Quality is designed to help child care facilities improve through nationally recognized training and assessments. Teachers and providers must go through extensive professional development far beyond just the requirement of a child care license.
"The reason I like STARS so much is because it holds programs accountable, which I think is huge for parents and the community," said Kimberly Minckler, Doodlebugs owner.
There are also many things to consider when choosing an early child care program, but it is important to consider what fits your family and child best said Minckler.
Some child care facilities cater to different values or learning programs, but Minckler said that one of the most important things you can do is start your search early and physically visit the facilities you are considering.
"When you walk into a childcare, it should feel like home," said Minckler.
A recommended resource to help families find early child care in their area is https://dphhs.mt.gov/qad/licensure/childcareprovidersearch.