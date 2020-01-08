While President Donald Trump said it appears Iran is standing down, there are dozen of anti-war protests scheduled around the country on Thursday, including two in the state of Montana.
The anti-war protest in Missoula will be hosted by Missoula County Democrats and Missoula Rises, a progressive, grassroots organization.
These groups said they're holding the event to send a message to Senator Steve Daines that it's his duty and responsibility to use his congressional influence to reign in on President's Trump.
Karen Wickersham, the Missoula County Democrats Chair, said it was "reckless" of President Trump to kill Iranian Major General Qassem Solemani last week, their most influential general.
Wickersham said Senator Daines is quote "complicit" and "supportive" of President Trump's behavior, and they want to send a loud message.
She said both groups organizing the event oppose a war with Iran, and they want to put pressure on Senator Daines.
"We're standing in front of Daines' office specifically because Senator Daines was elected to represent all of Montana," Wickersham. "We want to stand in solidarity as his constituents to let him know that he can do the right thing and put country above his party."
ABC FOX Montana reached out to Senator Daines' office on Wednesday. A spokesperson sent the statement below.
"This is a great example of how extreme the Democrats - they are mourning the loss of terrorist who killed at least 600 Americans."
ABC FOX Montana asked Daines' office for a specific response to the protests, and the spokesperson said that is the response.
The Missoula protest is happening at Senator Daines' office on 218 Front Street. The Bozeman protest is happening here.