Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... MULTIPLE THREATS OF SNOW AND WIND. LIGHT SNOW WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE EARLY EVENING. AN ARCTIC COLD FRONT WILL BRING AN INCREASE OF EASTERLY WINDS AROUND 900 PM WITH SUSTAINED WINDS OF 20 TO 25 MPH. WINDS WILL PEAK BETWEEN 1100 PM AND 100 AM WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH BEING POSSIBLE. GUSTY EASTERLY WINDS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH SATURDAY. SNOW AND BLOWING AND DRIFTING OF SNOW WILL CREATE PERIODS OF SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED VISIBILITY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND 2 INCHES ARE EXPECTED.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...LIGHT SNOW BECOMING BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW, WITH DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY. HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS WILL BE BRIEFLY POSSIBLE DUE TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED VISIBILITIES FROM BLOWING SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS 1 TO 3 INCHES EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING 35 TO 40 MPH TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING FOR THE MISSOULA VALLEY WITH GUST UP TO 25 MPH IN THE BITTERROOT VALLEY. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 2 PM MST SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&