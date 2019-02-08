Anti-Semitic were found Friday morning on cars' windshields around the University district, specifically near University villages and the Lewis and Clark Villages.
These flyers are labeled "Jews Attack 1st Amendment."
UM Communications Director, Paula Short, said all of the flyers were removed from the cars this morning.
Short said they think the flyers were placed on cars at around 1 A.M. Friday morning.
They do not have information about the suspect and they do not know whether or not it is a UM student.
The University is investigating this case by checking security cameras and asking the public to call UMPD at (406) 243-6131 if they have any information.