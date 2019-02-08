MISSOULA - Anti-Semitic fliers were found on car windshields in the University of Montana District, specifically near University Villages and the Lewis and Clark Villages Friday morning.
The fliers are labeled "Jews Attack 1st Amendment."
UM Communications Director, Paula Short, said all of the papets have been removed.
Short said UM officials believe the fliers were placed on cars at around 1:00 A.M. Friday.
The school does not have information about a possible suspect.
Investigators are checking campus security cameras.
Anyone with information is asked to call the UM Police Department at (406) 243-6131.