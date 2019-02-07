MISSOULA - The YMCA in Missoula is finishing last minute preparations for its Annual Father-Daughter Sweetheart Dance on Saturday, February 9.
A Missoula father and daughter have turned this dance into one of their favorite traditions.
"I call her my princess so I want to treat her like a princess," emphasized Ryan McLean.
McLean and Princess Piper, 3, hit up the Southgate Mall Thursday, with one goal in mind, picking out the perfect dress for the dance.
Piper loves shopping, going store-to-store searching for the perfect outfit. While the princess tried on a couple outfits at the Gap, Piper ultimately picked a black-flowery dress for the big night.
Fond memories that McLean said will last a lifetime. "They are memories that I don't want to forget. When we're dancing or picking out a dress I get emotional. I think about her getting married someday."
While she's excited to wear the dress, Piper's has other things she's looking forward to Saturday night like the cupcakes and vegetables.
This is Piper's last year of having her dad to herself; her six-month old sister Clover joining in on the fun next year.
“And we'll continue the tradition. We'll go buy a dress for the both of them and we'll go to the dance and we'll all hang out together," said McLean.
A family tradition that they hope to keep for years to come.
The YMCA's father-daughter dance is Saturday from 6:00 pm to 8:30 PM. Tickets are $30 per couple in advance and $35 at the door.