The Missoula Police Department is celebrating the season of giving by making their annual donation to Missoula’s animal food bank.
From black cats to tabbies these are just a few animals fed by Animeals through generous donations.
"The donations for Animeals is awesome because we are 100% funded by donations and the public so without those we can’t continue to help" Animeals Marketing and Fundraiser Kris Bratlien said.
Tuesday’s donation from the Missoula Police Department really goes a long way.
"12,031 dollars collected from the officers this year" Public Relations Officer Travis Welsh said.
"It was 79 pounds of dogfood, a couple dog beds, and cleaning supplies" Bratlien said.
Even after this donation Animeals said they are always in need of food donations.
"It’s really a big thing for us, those donations, it’s really what keeps Animeals going food, food, food, and food,” Bratlien said.
Donations to Animeals not only helps the cats in their shelter but animals in shelters throughout Western Montana.
"So, it is a huge deal for us, there are 71 other shelters and rescues that depend on Animeals and our food bank to help them through the year," Bratlien said.
And during these cold winter months Bratlien said food donations are especially important.
Animeals accepts donations online or in person.