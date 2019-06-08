AniMeals has 61 kittens and 50 adult cats ready for adoption

MISSOULA- AniMeals, Missoula's no-kill adoption center and food bank opened in 2003 after founders say they saw a need in the community and had to do something.
"When I started doing some checking and realized the huge need that there was I felt like I had to do something,” said Founder, Karyn Moltzen.
Since 2003, AniMeals has been rescuing, feeding, and healing kittens and cats from near and far. And recently, AniMeals has added a whole lot more pawsitivity to their shelter.
"We did a trapping project in late march and we got 43 cats from one colony, 13 of which are pregnant, so we set up five nurseries, all of these mothers had their babies, now we have 61 babies in the building,” Moltzen said.
61 kittens and 50 adult cats that are ready to find their forever homes, and AniMeals says that their adoption process is quite easy.
"Just come to the shelter, fill out an application, and pick your kitten or two, two is always better. That's pretty much it. We go through our application process of checking references and that type of thing, it's a pretty simple process."
AniMeals is also looking for donations for kitten chow and for details on how to donate or how to adopt click here.