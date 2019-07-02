MISSOULA - The bands circling Mount Sentinel and Mount Jumbo are a marker of some of the Missoula Valley's fascinating underwater history.
The "strand lines" on the hillsides, visible to the naked eye from the valley below, are markers of ancient shorelines for Glacial Lake Missoula.
The tops of Mount Sentinel and Jumbo were once islands, and the valley floor is an ancient lake bed.
The ancient lake was by an ice sheet that dammed the Clark Fork River as it entered modern-day Idaho.
Geologists believe the ice dam periodically broke and unleashed massive floods, which carved out the eastern Washington landscape.
Today, you can follow hiking trails to the high-water marker for Glacial Lake Missoula on Mount Sentinel.
A new video from Ice Age Floodscapes shows how to identify the strandlines and gives an idea of what the flooded valley looked like:
You can learn more about Glacial Lake Missoula at the Montana Natural History Center in Missoula.