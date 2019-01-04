Multiple agencies reported to a structure fire in Alberton Thursday night and we are told the animals living in the house did not make it.
Frenchtown Rural Fire District Public Information Officer, Mel Holtz, said they got the call for a structure fire just before 10 P.M.
Holtz said when firefighters arrived on the scene there was a fire in the attic space with visible flames.
He explained people were not living in the house at the time, but there were pets in the house that did not make it.
Holtz said the house was undergoing restoration after a chimney fire on December 26th.
The cause of this fire is still under investigation.