ANACONDA- Anaconda's iconic mining slag pile will be capped over in coming years, as part of ongoing environmental remediation in the historic mining community.
Plans are in the works to clean up the main slag pile that's prominent as people enter the city. The slag pile is a byproduct of the smelter operation in Anaconda that began in the early 1900s, and consists mainly of copper sulfide, copper-iron sulfide and copper-arsenic sulfide.
As part of an agreement with the state and Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, the EPA and Atlantic Richfield Co. will put a cap over the slag. A cap is at least 18 inches of clean soil and vegetation.
EPA Project Manager for Anaconda, Charlie Coleman says the project is still in its design phase.
"It will be a big aesthetic difference to the community as you come into the community," Coleman says.
At this time Coleman does not believe the slag pile poses a threat to the community. Coleman says the pile is stable and it doesn't blow around a lot but he thinks it will give peace of mind to the community.
"I also think it addresses some of the concerns the community has with it being uncovered and even potential concerns with blowing slag or dust," he says.
The cap is part of the EPA's overall construction and clean up work in Anaconda. They're also doing reclamation work on a 1,000 acres in Opportunity and the hill beside the golf course says Coleman.
The cap is expected to be complete along with other projects in Anaconda by 2025.