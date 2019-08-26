MISSOULA - It's a long-awaited day for moviegoers hoping to have a beer or glass of wine while they recline at the AMC Dine-In Theater.
AMC Theatres announced Monday that the MacGuffins bar inside the theater is now open, and moviegoers over the age of 21 can now order beer and wine right from their seats, along with the full food menu.
The theater says options include local craft brews on draft, bottle and can, as well as wine offerings.
Southgate 9 opened in February 2018 as Missoula's first dine-in theater.