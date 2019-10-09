Former US Ambassador Max Baucus is back in Missoula this week, hosting two conversations on the state of American foreign policy.
The event will be held at the Baucus Institute on the University of Montana campus.
Baucus will be talking to both a former US Ambassador to the World Trade Organization and CNN correspondent Jim Sciutto.
"Essentially we are going to explain what we think our country needs to do to be more engaged and solve some problems in regards to China and some other counties,” Baucus said.
The first conversation starts at 2 o'clock tomorrow and the second one starts at 7.
You can also listen as our own Spencer Schacht sat down for a one-on-one with Baucus Wednesday.