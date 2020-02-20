MISSOULA - Ahead of the world premiere of the documentary "The House that Rob Built," all three screenings at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival have sold out.
The film tells the story of well known Lady Griz Basketball Coach, Robin Selvig, who took over the team in the late 1970's when women weren't seen as serious athletes.
With hard work and passion, Coach Selvig transformed the program and increased interest in women's basketball.
He retired in 2016, and finished his career with the most wins in Lady Griz basketball history, and the 8th most wins of all women's basketball coaches with 865 wins.
ABC FOX Montana asked Coach Selvig if working on this documentary brought him any nostalgia.
"You just don't reminisce much when you're active and worried about your next game," Coach Selvig said. "Now I can really realize how blessed I've been to have the support of this community and university, my assistant coaches and the players, I'm a pretty fortunate guy."
This documentary introduces numerous former Lady Griz players, many of whom came from small towns, ranches and reservations. Through the Selvig's coaching, he led the Lady Griz to prominence, nationwide.
One of the producers and co-directors is a former Lady Griz player, and she told ABC FOX Montana that working on this film has shown her the impact Coach Selvig has had on the powerhouse they built together.
"Going from playing for [Selvig], then to this project has been fun. To look back and see really what he did that maybe I didn't understand fully understand," Megan Harrington the producer and co-director said."I think maybe a little bit you can take for granted in a situation like, oh this is just how it is, what went into creating this house that we're apart of."
Harrington added she is working to get the film to play on Montana PBS later this year. She also hopes to do another premiere of "The House That Rob Built" later this fall for people in the community to come experience in a theater.