Not much is left inside one of the houses burned by Wednesday morning's fire in Polson. One home owner opened up about what's next for his family.
Rud Knudsen, and his wife Teresa, salvage what's left of their family home.
"I've lived here for 40 years, I dont know what else to do," Knudsen said carring soot covered canned food to his car.
Pictures that used to hang on the wall, now lie on the floor. And the ceiling still drips after being blasted by fire hoses early Wednesday morning.
Knudsen says his alarm clock this morning was the police pounding on his door telling them their neighbors house is on fire and they need to get out side now.
"We put on some shoes and out the door we went, where we stood for a while with the policeman, watching the house burn," Knudsen said.
The fire actually started next door and that house is a total loss.
"The front of her house was pretty much engulfed by the time I got out here," Knudsen said, "It was putting out some heat, and the flames shot up her porch probably another 20 feet."
As crews were fighting the blaze the fire jumped from one house to another, crawling from the eaves into the attic.
"The fire went over to the north side, then it worked up and got into the attic and all of a sudden we had a fire in my house," Knudsen said.
With their upstairs charred, and their basements flooded with a foot of water, Knudsen now has to find a new place to sleep.
"We have a place over in our church that I can bunk out a couple weeks if necessary," Knudsen said.
Even with very little left, He looks on the bright side.
"Surprisingly I'm not angry, I guess that comes with my faith. All good things happen for a reason and I cant wait to see what good comes out of this," Knudsen said.
Hes just happy everyone made it out safe.
Polson fire is still investigating the cause of the fire. They estimate Knudsen's house has $200,000 worth of damage.