MISSOULA - Emergency officials are giving the all-clear after a snow slide was reported near a school in the Rattlesnake neighborhood.
Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh says officers responded to the report at Missoula International School, on 1100 Harrison Street.
He says some snow did slide near the building, but it isn't a threat to the school's safety.
MIS Head of School Julie Lennox said they're monitoring the situation but there's no immediate danger. (Scroll down for video of her talk with reporters.)
On Thursday morning, the issued an urban avalanche advisory for Mount Jumbo after a week of heavy snowfall.
Calls are also coming in to 911 reporting skiers on Mount Jumbo, according to Missoula scanner traffic. Police say three skiers on the slope are avalanche experts monitoring the situation.
People are urged to stay off Mount Jumbo.
Julie Lennox speaks on the reported snow slide: