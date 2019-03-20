Alberton gets Tony Hawk grant; closer to building skate park

A local organization is looking to shred obesity by building a skate park, after learning the obesity rate in Mineral County is nearly 10 percent higher than the state average.
The PEAK Foundation is one step closer to building a skate park in Alberton, after receiving a $10,000 grant from the Tony Hawk Foundation.
The skate park will be built on Railroad Avenue next to the outdoor tennis courts.
Organizers hope the new skate park will bring more visitors to Alberton.
"It will promote businesses in town, lots of visiting families will have someplace to go and enjoy. It provides so many activities that it will benefit everybody whether you're watching or playing," PEAK Foundation board member Jaime Oddell said.
Despite the big donation, PEAK Foundation is $47,000 short of its $150,000 goal.
The skate park will be 5,000 square feet big, and will be built by Evergreen Skate parks. Organizers hope to start construction in June if they can fundraise in time.
The PEAK Foundation is hosting a charity masquerade ball in April. You can buy tickets here.