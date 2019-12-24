MISSOULA - The Missoula International Airport announced Alaska Airlines will transition service from a regional jet to mainline service on two of their daily departures to Seattle starting May 21, 2020.
The flights that will be upgraded will be the 6:00 a.m. departure and the mid-afternoon flight which departs at 2:50 p.m. Passengers who opt for these flights will experience more seats on the larger aircraft.
"We are thankful for the airline's commitment to our community and appreciate the investment they have made to serve the transportation needs of our region." stated Cris Jensen, Airport Director. “Alaska provides service to three destinations year-round—Seattle, Portland and shortly Los Angeles.”