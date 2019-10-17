MISSOULA - The campfire smoke haze from prescribed burns flaring up in the Rattlesnake is lowering air quality.
Missoula County health officials say a "dense pile-up" of smoke in the Rattlesnake neighborhood is due to prescribed burns in the Woods Gulch drainage flaring up and smoldering in yesterday's unusually warm weather.
The U.S. Forest Service is monitoring the situation, but an impending cold front is expected to clear out any smoke.
Air in most of the Missoula Valley is at good quality, but the Rattlesnake is listed at "unhealthy." Click here for up-to-date information on air quality.