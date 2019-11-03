Missoula City-County Health Department issued a Stage 1 Air Pollution Alert Sunday morning.
They say while air quality is getting better in French Town there is still a noticeable haze in the Missoula valley.
The health department advises that sensitive groups of people, like young children and the elderly, should avoid prolonged time outside.
Missoula County say a high pressure system and a lack of wind over Missoula is trapping in pollution, the county hopes this alert will be short lived and will be lifted by Wednesday.