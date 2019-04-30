MISSOULA - Additional cases of pertussis, more commonly referred to as whooping cough, have been confirmed in Missoula County.
Missoula City-County Health Department Director Ellen Leahy said a total of 14 cases have been confirmed as of Tuesday morning. That number is double what the department had confirmed last Friday. The newest cases also included some adults; previously the cases had been confirmed in children ages 4-16.
Leahy said her office is talking with eight different schools in the county and interviewing an additional 150 people, for a total of 450 people that came in close contact with the highly contagious disease.
Once a person becomes infected with whooping cough, it could take up to 21 days for symptoms to appear, according to Leahy. Symptoms in the beginning are usually mild, and can resemble those of a common cold.
Symptoms include:
- Runny nose
- Nasal congestion
- Red, watery eyes
- Fever
- Cough
Mucus thickens inside a person's airways when infected, which can cause uncontrollable coughing. Coughing attacks can end with a "whoop" sound during the next breath of air.
Leahy said it's important to get tested right away if you think you may have been exposed to the disease. You can get tested at a doctor's office or walk-in clinic if you develop symptoms.
You can call the health department's info line at 406-258-INFO if you have questions.