MISSOULA - An additional screening of "The House That Rob Built" has been added to lineup at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, after the first two screenings sold out well in advance.
The film tells the story of well known Lady Griz Basketball Coach, Robin Selvig, who took over the team in the late 1970's when women weren't seen as serious athletes. Selvig's determination, and passion, "...inspired greatness in Lady Griz basketball for generations, bringing young women from small towns, ranches and reservations to national prominence," reads the film listing.
The World Premiere of the "The House That Rob Built," is set for Thursday, at The Wilma at 6:00 PM as part of the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival. That screening, and a screening at the Elks Lodge on Sunday are sold out.
A third screening has been scheduled at the UC Theater on the University of Montana campus on Sunday at 2:00 PM. Click here to buy tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at the Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC).