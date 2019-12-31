MISSOULA - A second homicide charge has been filed by the Missoula County Attorney’s Office for the man accused of shooting four people -- including a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper -- during a road rage incident in March.
This week, the Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged Johnathan Albert Bertsch for an additional deliberate homicide charge for the death of 52-year-old Julie Blanchard. Julie, who was recovering in Chelan County, Wash., passed away in June several months after being shot in March.
Bertsch is now facing two counts of deliberate homicide for the death of Julie and 28-year-old Shelley Hayes, and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide for shooting MHP Trooper Wade Palmer and Julie's son Casey Blanchard.
Right now, Bertsch’s trial is set for August 17, and the judge expects the trial to last a full two weeks.