I-90 is closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle accident near Superior.
Multiple agencies are on scene.
The Montana Highway Patrol online incident report shows a fatal crash in the same area. We are working to confirm the details.
Missoula 911 sent an alert just before 6 a.m. stating that I-90 is closed from mile marker 50 to mile marker 60 in both directions.
Frenchtown Rural Fire posted the following on Facebook:
"FRFD has been requested by Mineral County for assistance at mile marker 58 on I90, just west of Tarkio. The interstate is closed both east and west due to multiple semis and vehicle involved. Black ice is being reported and emergency crews are on scene."
This story will be updated as we learn more.